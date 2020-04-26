Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,497 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 88.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.57.

Prologis stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. 2,724,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

