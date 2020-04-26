Signaturefd LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.68.

Shares of LRCX traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.67. 1,526,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,172. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.75 and its 200-day moving average is $276.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

