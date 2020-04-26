Signaturefd LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

