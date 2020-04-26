Signaturefd LLC Acquires Shares of 7,500 ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDOW traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. 13,431,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,823,132. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $95.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

