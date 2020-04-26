Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. 351,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,237. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.23 and a 200 day moving average of $312.69.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $344.00 to $351.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.