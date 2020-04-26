Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

NYSE COP traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $36.09. 8,683,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,396,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

