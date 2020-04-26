Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 222.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 13.8% during the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 32,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 72.2% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,101,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,787 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 8.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, Director Gerald A. Spector acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.18. 468,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.25. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

