Signaturefd LLC Has $324,000 Stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in G1 Therapeutics were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTHX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:GTHX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 231,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.71 and a current ratio of 13.71.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. BidaskClub raised G1 Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.