Signaturefd LLC Has $362,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,975. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

