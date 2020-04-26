Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,879,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 498,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 2,429,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

