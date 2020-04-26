Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,479 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,268,443 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,426,490,000 after buying an additional 264,185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after buying an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $781,457,000 after buying an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $475,244,000 after buying an additional 58,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,305,662 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $352,913,000 after buying an additional 499,635 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $118.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

