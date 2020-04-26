Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.64. The stock had a trading volume of 428,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,881. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.