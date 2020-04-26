Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Ciena by 19.5% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 823,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,795,000 after purchasing an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 74,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ciena by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 42,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 2,194,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.24. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $70,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $1,593,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

