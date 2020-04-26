Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,983 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,274,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.15. 1,886,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.