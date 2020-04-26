Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,874 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 5,020,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,792,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

