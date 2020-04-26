Silver Lake Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 410.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.95.

Shares of Apple stock traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.97. 31,274,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,491,844. The company has a market cap of $1,203.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.