Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Aegis upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,390.45.

Shares of AMZN traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

