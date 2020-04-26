Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $49,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,158. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,686 shares of company stock valued at $762,900. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

