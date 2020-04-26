Smith Salley & Associates Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,104,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,661. The company has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.