Smith Salley & Associates Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,723,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.05. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

