Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 8,301 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXIM stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.67. 3,988,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,846. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.24.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

