Smith Salley & Associates Sells 11,710 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,710 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,090,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $253,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 911,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,455,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,343,558. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.