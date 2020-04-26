Smith Salley & Associates Sells 16,916 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $99.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,502,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

