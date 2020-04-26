Smith Salley & Associates Sells 1,736 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

EMR traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,052,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,905. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

