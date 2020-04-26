SOL Capital Management CO Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.