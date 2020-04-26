Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,461.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,890.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.75, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

