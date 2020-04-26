Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 198.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 8,739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,410.22. 3,798,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,619,780. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,996.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,890.06. The firm has a market cap of $1,196.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

