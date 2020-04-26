St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

STJPF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,997. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

