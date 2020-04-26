Stratis (STRAT) Reaches Market Cap of $31.42 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, Upbit and Livecoin. Stratis has a market cap of $31.42 million and $1.34 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007109 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000801 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,774,641 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Bittylicious, Bithumb, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.