Strs Ohio Acquires 11,716 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,070.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,535.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,775.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,797.15.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $2.77 on Friday, hitting $1,362.77. 333,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,376.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,811.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 57.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.