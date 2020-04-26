Strs Ohio Acquires 12,023 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,477 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,194.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total value of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 over the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $19.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $725.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,912,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593,824. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.59. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.