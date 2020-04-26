Strs Ohio Acquires 697 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after purchasing an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,179,000 after buying an additional 195,309 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.86.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $381.77. The company had a trading volume of 963,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.