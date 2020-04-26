Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,415 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Autodesk worth $34,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.83.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,463. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.98.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.