Strs Ohio Buys 105,655 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 33.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,655 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Allstate by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Allstate by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.44. 1,801,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,528. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.02. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

