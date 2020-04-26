Strs Ohio Buys 155 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $39,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.02. 3,894,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.62. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

