Strs Ohio Buys 37,934 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 37,934 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,093,652,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.36. 14,670,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,302,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TH Data Capital raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

