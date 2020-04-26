Strs Ohio Has $232.21 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441,231 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 72,036 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $232,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $167.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,774,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,198,713. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.01. The company has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

