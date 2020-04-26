Strs Ohio Has $34.20 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Target worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,055,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit