Strs Ohio Has $34.20 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Target worth $34,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after buying an additional 188,381 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,055,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.