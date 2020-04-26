Strs Ohio Has $38.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,111 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $38,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. 5,902,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

