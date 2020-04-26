Strs Ohio Has $41.47 Million Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,106 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $41,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $22,864,137.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Charter Equity raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

