Strs Ohio Purchases 100,694 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,694 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $95,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 72,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 7,675.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 452,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 446,933 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 152,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 89,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,282,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,014,298. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

