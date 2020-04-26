Strs Ohio Purchases 1,118 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $45,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 431.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.82.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total value of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.39. The company had a trading volume of 510,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.08 and its 200-day moving average is $345.61.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

