Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.19% of McKesson worth $44,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $139.94. 1,410,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,613. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

