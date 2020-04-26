Strs Ohio Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Iqvia worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $128.86. 767,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,500. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.
Iqvia Profile
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
