Strs Ohio Raises Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Iqvia worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $128.86. 767,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,500. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.41.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

