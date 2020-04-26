Strs Ohio Sells 10,738 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 8,412,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,342,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

