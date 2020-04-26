Strs Ohio Takes $38.31 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2020

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Trane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 1,215,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Trane (NYSE:TT)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit