Strs Ohio Takes $38.31 Million Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,313,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.19% of Trane as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.03. 1,215,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.20. Trane has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Trane in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

