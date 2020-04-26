Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.12. 1,227,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.76. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

