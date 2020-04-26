Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,009,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,856,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $59,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.55.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.12. 1,227,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.76. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.