Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 293 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,498,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,235. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.