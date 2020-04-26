Successful Portfolios LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (down previously from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.60. 1,847,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,431. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $873.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,186.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

